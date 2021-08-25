JMCH student assaulted by seniors

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 24: Jyotishman Barman, a fourth semester student of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) was assaulted and grievously injured by a few final year students in the same hostel on Monday night.

JMCH authorities have formed a committee to probe into the incident and assured the parents of taking action against the students who were involved in the assault.

The parents of Jyotishman said that they were confident that the authorities would take action against the culprits and had not yet lodged an FIR at the JMCH police outpost.

Jyotishman, who hails from Guwahati, told newspersons that he did not know why he had been assaulted by a few students of the same hostel in which he resided inside the JMCH campus.

He told newspersons that he had got up late at night to answer the call of nature when he was assaulted. He said that his clothes were torn off his body, his glasses broken and he was hit with rods. He confessed that he did not know why he had been beaten up.

Ragging had been ruled out as he was a fourth semester student.

Jyotishman was hospitalised and was stated to be out of danger.

Police in charge of JMCH outpost said that the father had informed the police in writing but had not lodged an FIR as a result of which a case had not been registered. He said that the names of two students had been mentioned in the complaint by the father.