JMCH suspends offline classes

22 students test Covid-19 positive

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 2: The Jorhat Medical College and Hospital has temporarily suspended offline classes from Saturday following the outbreak of Covid-19 among students of the College.

Altogether 97 people were found Covid-19 positive in the past two days in Jorhat district thereby increasing the total number of positive cases to 30,553.

A Jorhat district administration official informed that on Thursday 53 cases and 44 on Friday were found positive.

Among the positive cases, 22 were reportedly students of JMCH, a source of the institute stated. The source added that among the 22 medical students from JMCH tested Covid-19 positive 3 were PG students, 7 interns and the rest were from 3rd and 4th semester.

The number of active cases in Jorhat district on Friday was 331 while the number of total discharged was 29,791.

The number of cumulative deaths due to Covid was 366 on Friday in the district.