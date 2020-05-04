Job card holders benefitted during lockdown

MGNREGS’ works resume in Assam, 44,251 get work wage

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: The state panchayat and rural development department has started works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for providing assistance to economically and socially vulnerable section of people in rural areas of the state to compensate their daily wages during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Every interested family is issued a job card under MGNREGA where all eligible members’ name may be incorporated for wage base employment. After resumption of works under MGNREGA, 44,251 members of 34,307 families have got work.

At present the wage under the scheme is enhanced to Rs 213. In implementation of the scheme during this lockdown period the government norms like social distancing, wearing of mask and frequently washing of hands with soap are strictly adhered to.

Minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley has urged the people who have come back home from outside the state and have to stay without engagement, to apply for job cards immediately in their respective Gaon Panchayats so that they might also be provided wage employment to cope with present crisis.

The department has already issued guidelines for it. Doley also advocated for the same for other families who are willing to get wage employment but yet to apply job card. The PMAYG beneficiaries may ensure 95 days employment by constructing their own houses, he added.

“Once the work under MGNREGA is started, the needy people of rural areas along with the persons who have come back home and jobless breathe a sigh of relief,” Doley said. He is relentlessly monitoring the whole initiatives taken by the department to help the poor people of rural areas of the state.

The wage based employment under MGNREGA also started in the line of these initiatives with special thrust upon water conservation, irrigation, repairing of roads and individual beneficiary scheme to help the poor in earning sustainable livelihood.

Arrangement is made to keep a good number of sanctioned schemes, so that every wage employment seeker may be engaged in work during this crisis.

Principal secretary (panchayat and rural development), Dr. JB Ekka and commissioner Hemen Das urged the field officials of the department to serve the needy people by fruitful implementation of the schemes with dedication and commitment so that the vulnerable section of people may be benefitted in letter and spirit.