Job fraud: Dibrugarh medic’s husband picked up

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 11: Dibrugarh police picked up Assam Medical college & Hospital (AMCH) physician Dr Ajanta Hazarika’s husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia for interrogation on whereabouts of Dr Hazarika.

Police searched Dr Ajanta Hazarika at her Naliapool residence in Dibrugarh but couldn’t find her. This is the second time Dibrugarh Police searched her in connection with the Dibrugarh PS case no. 2150/20.

When police asked about the whereabouts of his wife, Simanta Jyoti Saikia said “I know nothing about her whereabouts”.

“We have picked up Dr Hazarika’s husband for interrogation”, said TSI Manoranjan Saikia of Dibrugarh police station.

The two other victims namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas have given their statements in the court of chief judicial magistrate of Dibrugarh on Wednesday in connection with cash for job in NF Railway. The driver of Dr Ajanta Hazarika, Bhola Tiwari has also recorded his statement in the court on Wednesday.

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, has lodged the FIR against Dr Ajanta Hazarika at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7 accusing her to be taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants of Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in railways.

Dr Ajanta Hazarika has been accused of taking money from candidates by making promises of securing jobs for them in the Northeast Frontier Railways.

It has been alleged that she has taken money from one Amol Nath and another two for giving job in NR Railway.

However, Amal Nath has also alleged that he has transferred half amount to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar in Sixmile, Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar had been arrested by Guwahati crime branch in October, 2020 allegedly involved in extorting money from the candidates for various public service recruitment examinations.