Thursday, October 8
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Job scam: ASDC demands CM’s resignation

Job scam: ASDC demands CM’s resignation

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on Wednesday demanded resignation of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in connection with leakage of question paper of a written exam for recruitment of 597 sub inspectors (SIs) in Assam Police, in which 66,000 candidates have appeared across the state.

“Sonowal, who is also holding the home portfolio, should resign as he has failed to control the department. The scam is only the tip of the iceberg and if an enquiry is conducted than one will find corruption from top to bottom,” the ASDC said in a press release here on Wednesday.

“The cash-for-job scam in Assam Public Service commission (APSC) manifested the true colour of the Congress government and the recent recruitment scam of Assam Police showed the true colour of the BJP-led government,” it added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply