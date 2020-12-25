Job scam: Dibrugarh medic’s husband arrested  

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 25: Dibrugarh Police on Friday arrested Simanta Jyoti Saikia, the husband of Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) doctor, Dr Ajanta Hazarika in connection with the Dibrugarh PS case no. 2150/20.

He has produced before the court in Dibrugarh on Friday and the court forwarded him to judicial custody.

Dibrugarh ASP (HQ) Padmanav Baruah said, “We have arrested Simanta Jyoti Saikia for concealing evidences and during our investigation we have found enough evidences against him. We have found bank transaction in connection with the case.”

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, lodged an FIR against Dr Hazarika at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, 2020, alleging that the doctor had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh with a promise to provide job in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Dr Ajanta Hazarika is absconding since then.

After several days, Dibrugarh police failed to find Dr Ajanta Hazarika.

The two other victims namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas have given their statements in Dibrugarh CJM court recently in connection with cash for job in NF Railway. The driver of Dr Ajanta Hazarika, Bhola Tiwari has also recorded his statement in the court.

It has been alleged that she have taken money from one Amol Nath and another two for giving job in NR Railway.

However, Amal Nath has also alleged that he has transferred half amount to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar in Sixmile, Guwahati.