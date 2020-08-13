Job termination done on Guv order to blame BPF: Pramila

BPF leader confident of party victory in BTC poll

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 12: “The termination of 29 employees in transport department of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was done by the Governor, who is now head of the BTC administration. It was done only to blame Hagrama Mohilary –led BTC administration,” senior leader of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahama said here on Wednesday.

On August 9, the BTC has sacked 29 transport department employees appointed during the regime of former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary just before declaration of the BTC election, on the ground of faulty selection process.

BTC principal secretary Siddharth Singh had terminated the services of eight assistant enforcement inspectors and 21 enforcement checkers, following an inquiry by a special team and the department.

During investigation, it was found that the appointments did not follow the government rules, and the entire process leading to appointments of the persons was totally arbitrary as there was no advertisement or publicity, and no public notice was published for the purpose.

It was also stated in the order that the engagements have been made in an illegal and arbitrary manner by violating Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

Brahma said educated unemployed youth have been provided jobs. “It was necessary to conduct an interview or test for appointment. But it was not conducted. The appointments were done without any interview,” she admitted.

Brahma claimed that BPF will get single majority in the elections to BTC and will form the government alone in the council.

The elections to 40 seats of BTC which was scheduled on April 4 but postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, is believed to be conducted in September as the graph of corona positive cases have been coming down gradually in the state.

The BPF, an ally of BJP-led government in Assam having three cabinet ministers and nine MLAs, has fielded candidates in 37 seats leaving two seats to BJP and one to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). However, the BJP has rejected BPF’s offer and fielded candidates in 26 seats, while AGP has not responded to its offer.

According to Pramila, the State Election Commission (SEC) should complete the electoral process for the BTC poll within September i.e., before Durga Puja festival.

“We want election within September. We are fully prepare for the poll. We are confident that the BPF is getting single majority in the election and will form government in the council,” Brahma said.

Brahma expressed unhappiness over “some words” used by opposition leaders to criticise former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and said that they should refrain from such words and “manipulated allegations.”

The minister was taking part in a plantation drive taken out by 7 Assam Battalion NCC in which they have completed plantation of 10,013 tree saplings at Village Bedlangmari in Kokrajhar.

Besides this the Battalion has undertaken an initiative to make two football fields, a park for the old age home and tree plantation for an orphanage. Also the six village headmen of the area have requested for 12000 saplings which is being arranged by the 7 Assam NCC Battalion.

The minister lauded NCC officers for taking initiative to plant saplings in various places in the district

However, she expressed unhappy over massive tree felling in the deep forest areas in BTC region during Governor’s Rule.

She also urged the Governor to take strict measures to stop such illegal felling of trees in the reserve forests.