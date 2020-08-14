Jobless air hostess commits suicide in Bengaluru

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 13: A married air hostess from Nagaon town who has been staying in a rented house with her husband, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Parineeta Bora of Nagaon Choiali, was found dead after being locked from inside at her bedroom in the rented house situated at Amruthali Kempapura near Hebbal, North Bangalore, sources claimed. She was a flight attendant with Air Asia.

The woman married to one Vishal Bhuyan of the same town three years ago and had a one year old son. Both husband and wife were working in Air Asia in Bengaluru. But due to COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country, both husband and wife lost their jobs a couple of months ago for which the family faced a tough financial challenge, sources added.

Parineeta’s father, Sarat Bora, has breathed his last a couple of years ago and after her wedding with Vishal Bhuyan. Her mother, Reeta Bora was staying at a flat near Hatigaon in Guwahati.

Nagaon superintendent of police, Abhijit Gaurav Dilip said that the police have contacted Bangalore Police and confirmed the incident. The SP however informed that the local police registered an unnatural death case No 27/2020 in this regard and the whole matter was under investigation.

The family members of Parinita also flew to Bengaluru after getting the news. The incident has created sensation at her hometown.