Joint meet soon to finalise compensation to be paid to farmers

HAFLONG, Jan 24: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah informed that a joint meeting between the district administration, representatives of North Cachar Hills Indigenous Student Forum (NCHISF) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be held shortly to decide the issue of non-payment of compensation to the villagers for acquisition of land for construction of East West Corridor (NH-54E) through Dima Hasao district.

In addition tom this, the Lumding-Silchar BG Expansion Project also affected hundreds of farmers by way of acquisition of land in the hill district. The affected farmers are yet to get their due compensation.

Dozens of farmers of Nrimbanglo-Harangajao are yet to receive the compensation released by NHAI for their land acquisition for construction of NH-44E and damage to the agricultural field done by a construction company engaged for construction of the road.

Speaking to media on Sunday, NCHISF president David Keivom said that both NHAI and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) assured they would take necessary arrangement for payment of compensation shortly.

“A joint team of district administration, revenue department, NHAI, GBs, land owners and NCHISF took assessment of damage and loss of the farmers in 2015. NF Railway has released all compensation to the affected families, but NHAI is yet to release it,” Keivom said.

“Whenever we approach the NHAI they make an excuse that both the JKM-NKC are in the process of termination. We requested the NHAI that all the compensation amount should be released before the termination of the contractor JKM-NKC,” Keivom said.

“Moreover, the NHAI has failed to maintain the highway stretch from Nrimbanglo to Harangajao. The condition of the road stretch from Miyungkro to Harangajao is pitiable. No action has been taken to improve the road condition till today,” he added.