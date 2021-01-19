Joint mock drill on flood rescue and relief conducted in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: A district level joint mock drill on flood rescue and evacuation was organised under the direction of 1st Bn NDRF, Guwahati Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan, IPS, in Sonai river, Chekarcham in Cachar district.

The flood mock drill took two-day-long preparedness which included table top exercise, community awareness cum preparedness and scenario based practical exercise with stakeholders.

On this occasion Commandant 1st Bn NDRF R S Gill said, “Disaster management is the key to sustainable development in North East India. Community is a very important element in disaster management, if we dream of a disaster resistant India for a stable and secure society, the community has to be sensitized and aware to deal with the basics of disaster management. The National Disaster Response Force is on its mission with the objective Apada Seva Saidava Sarvatra.”

Assistant Commandant Sanjeev Kumar Sinha led the NDRF team and a number of government agencies including SDRF, Distt authorities, Local volunteers, Aapda Mitra, Health department, Veterinary department, PHE, Water resource department, Neepco Tuirial Hydroelectric project, Forest department total 719 personnel participated in this exercise.