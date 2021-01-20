Jonbeel Mela from today; Sonowal-Himanta to attend concluding function

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Jan 20: The traditional Jonbeel Mela, the three-day barter fair, will begin at Dayang Belguri on the banks of Jonbeel near Jagiroad in Morigaon district from Thursday.

The mela will begin with traditional king of ancient Gova kingdom Deep Singh Deoraja’s visit to the venue and attending a community feast with the hills and plains tribal people on Thursday.

Considered as the only regular event in south East Asia where the barter system is still practised, the Jonbeel festival attracts people in large numbers from the Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi, Rabha and Jaintia communities living in the border villages of Meghalaya and Assam.

A lot of fresh produce and local poultry is on display during the festival, including some vegetables that are seldom sold commercially, but none of that is stuff money can buy.

The Jonbeel Mela is also an event that has kept the relevance of tribal kings alive and features the Gova king’s visit on the final day when he holds a durbar and listens to his people’s complaints.

It is a time when the Tiwa community, which has split into Hills Tiwas and Plains Tiwas over the years, come together to celebrate the harvest through community fishing, cockfights, dance and music.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to attend the event on the concluding day on January 23 and will distribute the Rajbhatta to 18 traditional kings.

The session will also be attended by finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) chief Jiban Konwar and many more dignitaries.

The Gova Raja rajdarbar council will collect token tax from the vendors on January 23.

On Friday, the event will be marked by the traditional barter system, where the people of the hills will exchange their agricultural products with foodstuffs like chira and pitha brought by the people of the plains. And on Saturday, the Gova king will collect token taxes from the people and Mela will come to an end,” an organiser said.

“This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the open fair (mela) and cultural functions will not be held. The celebration committee in this connection has called upon each and all to follow Covid protocol while enjoying the events of the Jonbeel Mela,” secretary of the Mela Celebration Committee Jur Singh Bordoloi said.

“We will strictly follow all the protocols and maintain social distancing. We also urge the people whoever is planning to come down and enjoy the Mela should wear a mask and follow all the Covid-19 protocols laid by us for everyone’s safety,” he added.