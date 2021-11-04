Jorhat admin for Green Diwali

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 3: Several NGOs including Krishti Kothia and Rudrakshi – Hohayor Naam, officials of the district administration under the aegis of the Jorhat District Civil Defence Department, on Wednesday took out a procession through a few localities of Jorhat to spread awareness on celebrating Green Diwali.

The procession was flagged off by the District Legal Services Authority secretary Bankim Sharma from the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Additional deputy commissioners Damodar Barman and Satyajit Chetia, deputy controller of Civil Defence, Jorhat and NGO members were among the precisionists advocating the celebration of a pollution free Diwali.

Meanwhile, Jorhat deputy commissioner has appealed to the people not to burst crackers but only to celebrate Diwali as a festival of lights.

