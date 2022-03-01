Jorhat BJP Expels 20 Members

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 28: Ahead of the Municipal Board elections, the BJP has expelled 20 members in the district from primary membership for contesting as independents.

Among those who were expelled were 12 from Mariani, 5 from Jorhat, 2 from Titabar and 1 from Teok.

In a notification issued by state BJP general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sharma, the 20 members which included several women were expelled from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities by going against the party decisions and contesting the civic elections as Independent candidates.

The notification further said that the members were expelled by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita.

Meanwhile, Jorhat district BJP president Hemanta Kalita at Jorhat Press Club on Monday released the party manifesto for the civic body polls incorporating certain local issues for the four civic bodies in the district.

He said that the party was confident of winning a majority not only in Jorhat Municipal Board but also in the three other Boards, Mariani, Teok and Titabar.

It may be mentioned that Titabar, Teok and Mariani have recently been upgraded to Municipal Boards with 10 seats each while Jorhat has 19 seats.

Kalita said that the state was witnessing an all round development under the present BJP government and he was sure that people would like for the BJP to give an impetus to the ongoing development process.

Meanwhile, the Congress state executive president Rana Goswami was also looking after the Congress campaign in the district.

Candidates of Congress, BJP- AGP alliance and Independents were carrying out door to door campaigns in the four civic body areas.