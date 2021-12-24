Jorhat BJP Gets New President

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 23: Hemanta Kalita, a former Titabar MLA, has been appointed as the new president of Jorhat district unit BJP.

Convenor of Media Cell of Jorhat district BJP unit Bonny Saikia informed on Thursday evening that state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita in a notification issued on Thursday appointed Hemanta Kalita as the new president of the party of Jorhat district unit.

Kalita, who was the BJP candidate of Titabar Assembly seat in the polls earlier this year, will be replacing Kamakhya Mohan Das who reportedly resigned from his post after he was reportedly called by the state leadership to the party office in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Das twice held the Jorhat district president post of BJP.