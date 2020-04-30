Jorhat businessman helping poor amid lockdown

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 30: A Jorhat-based businessman is doing remarkable work for the poor and needy during the lockdown.

Midul Doloi, proprietor of Mariani LPG distributor and founder of RITWASEWA – an NGO of upper Assam has been extending service by providing easy supply of LPG and other relief goods to poor and needy people.

It is to be mentioned that the LPG distributor under Doloi covers a number of remote villages in the district. Nokaseri, Deberaper, Nagajangka, Pukhuria comes under its jurisdiction and are serving people in the time of crisis.

Notably, the employees of the agency are maintaining social distancing and all other lockdown protocols while rendering their services to the people.

In the past, Doloi, through his NGO RITWASEWA had organized medical camps for the poor people in remote areas.

The NGO is also engaged in supplying essential commodities to the villages in the district during the lockdown.

The people of Mariani has praised Doloi for his contribution and dedicated service to the society.