Jorhat College joins Extinction Rebellion world movement

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 25: In consonance with the Extinction Rebellion movement across the world, the Jorhat College (Amalgamated) became the first college in Assam to contribute their mite to the movement.

Students of the college enacted street plays, sang a chorus, took out a vibrant rally, displayed paintings, engaged in body art with the one point agenda of raising environmental awareness among the masses.

The other institutions taking part in the event were Jorhat Jatiya Bidyalaya and School for the Deaf and Dumb, Jorhat.

Inaugurating the rally, Dr Nanigopal Goswami, governing body president and former professor of Economics, JB College said that environment pollution was one of the biggest crises facing the world and expressed hope that only awareness among public would help in fighting the menace.

‘Extinction Rebellion (abbreviated as XR) is stated to be a global environmental movement with the aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.’

Principal of the College Dr Devabrata Sharma said that participation in the movement comes against a backdrop of rise in global temperature which has put the lives of living organisms in peril.

“The consequent increase in sea level has posed existential question for people in the coastal regions of countries. The shocking level of air pollution in Delhi, Kolkata and many Indian cities has affected the lives of people very badly. The raging forest fires in Brazil and in Australia establish the fact of Global environmental crisis which cannot be brushed aside with rhetoric” he further said.

Sharma traced the cataclysmic events like the detonation of nuclear bombs; Gas tragedies such as the one in Bhopal; the unbarred use of plastic as cheap alternative have underscored the human role in the environmental crises.

“The spirited critique posed by Greta Thunberg of Sweden in the UN found its echo in the streets of Jorhat through the voices of very many Jorhat College students,” he further said.

In the prize distribution ceremony hosted by Dr Soumitra Puzari, sociology department, history department, & political science department were adjudged the first, second and third best teams in the rally.

The teams were awarded with cash prize. The first, second and third positions in the chorus competition held on the occasion were won by philosophy department, sociology department, & english department. respectively. And in the street play event, the first, second and third positions went to sociology department, political science department and education department respectively.