Jorhat District Selected To Produce Bhoot Jolokia

One District, One Product scheme comes into force

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 17: Jorhat is selected for Bhoot Jolokia (King Chilli) under the One District One Product Scheme of the Centre in 2021.

Under ODOP one product is identified to be produced in large scale and of world class quality in one district and depending on the strength of the district it is to be cluster produced.

This was announced by Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman at a press conference here on Thursday.

“One District One Product (ODOP) is an initiative of the Government of India which is seen as a transformational step towards realising the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment and rural entrepreneurship, taking us to the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” Barman stated.

The DC added that in this regard, 2000 farmers in the Nakachari, Teok and other areas of the Jorhat district have already started cultivation of Bhoot Jolokia on a large scale.

To make this initiative successful and to create mass awareness, a mascot and logo have been designed.

The logo of Bhoot Jolokia will be displayed on all public vehicles and the mascot will be displayed on both the by-passes on the entry and exit points of Jorhat district.

The Bhoot Jolokia or the King Chilli, is one of the hottest chillies in the world which measures 1,001,304 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), and it contains the highest naturally occurring amount OI capsaicin (the pungent chemical in chillies) in the world.

The ordinary green chilli measures 15,000-30,000 SHUs. The climatic conditions of the region is conducive for the growth of the Bhoot Jolokia plant as it requires hot and humid conditions. The chemical component called capsaicin, present in Bhoot Jolokia, is responsible for the various health benefits.

Bhoot Jolokia has antioxidant properties. It contains beta carotene and antioxidants which support our immune system and helps to boost metabolism and increase body heat, fighting off cold and flu. The antioxidant property in Bhoot Jolokia can even prevent cardiovascular diseases. The capsaicin found in Bhoot Jolokia is said to be effective in curing skin diseases.

Capsaicin triggers our brains to produce endorphins. Endorphins is a natural pain killer and it produces a sense of wellbeing. 0.46 grams of capsaicin is found per 100 grams in the chilli.

Studies reveal that Capsaicin represses the growth of various malignant cell lines by the induction of cycle arrest, apoptosis, autophagy and also by the inhibition of cellular metabolic activation. It has also been found that capsaicin was able to block breast cancer cells and kill prostate cancer cells.