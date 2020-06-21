Jorhat gets first containment zone at Tarajan Sonari Gaon

Diphu returnee attends marriage party, clicks pictures

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 20: Jorhat got its first containment zone at the Sonari Gaon area here after a 29-year-old youth — Lakhyajit Bordoloi, who had returned from Diphu, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Jorhart deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the containment zone would be 100 metres on both sides of the road at Tarajan No 1 Sonari Gaon, Bylane No 1.

A district administration official said that the youth had himself gone and got himself tested at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on June 18, after he reportedly felt unwell.

He has been shifted to JMCH for treatment.

After returning from Diphu on June 16, he had also gone and attended a wedding nearby where he had come into contact with several people, a series of photos of the wedding attended by a huge number of people have been uploaded on social media.

The official said that about 40 persons had been identified as having come into contact with 40 persons and their swabs will be taken on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner said that orders had been given under Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020 to seal the place and containment zone will remain in place until further orders. All residents inside the containment zone will have to maintain home quarantine.

The youth is reported to be working for a private insurance company and had gone to Diphu on some work.

Till date 8,187 persons who have arrived by vehicles, trains and flights have been tested in Jorhat.