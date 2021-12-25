Jorhat LMV Body Seeks Relief from District Admin

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 24: The Jorhat LMV Transport Association, a group of owners of Light Motor Vehicles (Passenger), has urged the Jorhat deputy commissioner to provide some kind of relief to the owners of the vehicles with regards to fitness test fine of vehicles and other related taxes to be paid to the Transport department through DTO office.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner, the association, affiliated to All Assam Motor Transport Association, has stated that due to long periods of lockdown and other curbs imposed by the government in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation prevailing for almost two years the owners of LMVs (Passenger) were facing lot of hardships.

Stating that people who were involved in the Transport business were severely hard-hit by the pandemic situation financially and were facing a lot of difficulties in supporting their families, the association urged the deputy commissioner to provide some kind of exemption to them over payment of fitness fines and other related taxes to be paid to the government.

The memorandum also urged the DC to allot a specific area as a parking lot for the LMVs as there was a huge problem regarding parking of their vehicles due to lack of notified parking areas.

Dhrubajyoti Bora, secretary of the Jorhat LMV Transport Association, said that they (vehicle owners) were facing a lot of difficulties economically and if the government did not provide any relief then they would be compelled to resort to an agitational programme.