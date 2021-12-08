Jorhat Lynching Case: One More Arrested

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 7: The Jorhat police have arrested another accused in the mob lynching case in which AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed on November 29.

The accused has been identified as Sushanta Sarma of Baligaon.

Police have arrested 15 accused so far involved in the mob lynching case.

Jorhat police station officer in charge Chidananda Bora said that he was arrested in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati on Monday night and has been already brought to Jorhat.

A mob of about 50 people attacked the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan on November 30.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Das alias Kola lora, the prime accused in the lynching of Animesh Bhuyan died in the wee hours on December 1, allegedly in a road accident while trying to flee police custody.

The 14th person to be arrested was a boy on December 4 night. He was produced in the Juvenile Court here after his parents claimed that he was a minor.

He was sent to the Child Observation Home at Lichubari and will be lodged there till police ascertain whether he is actually below 18 years of age.

Thirteen persons were arrested in the lynching case on November 29 and 30 and 12 were produced in the court on December 1 following which the court had remanded seven among them to police custody for five days and five to judicial custody.

Police have appealed to the public to contact police via WhatsApp or by mailing. The Whatsapp number is 94357-13910 and the e-mail ID is [email protected].

Earlier the SP assured that the identity of people who came forward to provide evidence to police will not be revealed.

The SP had said that witnesses would be protected, if required under the Protection Scheme, 2018.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also been constituted Thursday last by Jorhat police to supervise the investigation of the mob-lynching incident at the Truck Stand at AT Road in which an AASU leader of Golaghat district Animesh Bhuyan was killed and two others injured.