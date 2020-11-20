Jorhat-Majuli road declared as NH 715K

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Responding to Assam government’s appeal, ministry of road transport and highways has declared the roads connecting the existing National Highway-715 near Jorhat with Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli as National Highways (NH) 715K under National Highways Act, 1956.

Welcoming the decision, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the move would expedite the development process of the river island district Majuli while further bolstering road communication infrastructure in the state.

Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari for the step and asserted that due to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the development of Northeast has received tremendous momentum in all sectors.

Rapid improvements in rail, road, airways and waterways connectivity in the Northeast have been made possible by the Prime Minister led Central government and Assam’s progress has also been augmented, he added.