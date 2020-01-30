Jorhat neglects a patriot on his martyrdom day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 30: The Gandhi Park wore a deserted look on Martyrs Day on Thursday. The metal statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the park looked down forlornly on the handful of people who had gathered to pay homage to him on the day in 1948 that he had been murdered by Nathuram Godse.

The Mahapurush Madhavdev Foundation, which had organised a programme at the park in the centre of Jorhat town to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers and the death of Gandhi, had invited the principal and students of several schools in the vicinity of the park but no one turned up.

While no turn up was attributed to the rollover of Saraswati puja, the organisers were disappointed that the principal had not deputed a single teacher with at least a few students.

“We try to instill the ideals of Gandhi when they are young and that is why the school children were invited to perform the prayers,” Ratul Baruah, secretary of the Foundation, said.

He further said that permission had been granted by the deputy commissioner through an SDO to invite the three schools. The administration had also helped with chairs a loudspeaker and carpet for children to sit, all of which remained empty.

The chief guest on the occasion Mallika Rahman spoke at length on what had inspired Gandhi and a few little known facets of his life.

She eyes that today’s parents and teachers did not seem to have the same high regard for Gandhi or as much knowledge of the Father of the nation as the past generation.

Another speaker Rajat Borthakur was more open in his condemnation stating that in today’s India Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom from foreign rule seems to be getting sidelined and that he was being given lesser space in school texts.

“We must uphold his ideals and dreams of India as best as we can,” he said.

Sailen Nath, a musician of yesteryears, was of the opinion that the time was ripe to remember the humanitarian songs of Bhupen Hazarika like “Manuhe Manuhor Baabe ….”

A resolution was adopted by the Foundation to felicitate little known social workers working in remote villages during the 150th year celebrations of Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

The resolution was initiated by felicitating Malika Rahman who has built Sarothi, a home for widows and destitute women at Lichubari here and given them means of sustenance.

At the outset an earthen lamp was lit at the base of the statue by writer and poet Deben Tasa, a bhajan was sung by Kuoli Goswami and the president of the Foundation and former Principal of Bahona College offered the vote of thanks.