Jorhat ‘owes’ Rs 22 crore power bill to APDCL 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 17: Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has outstanding power tariff dues to the tune of about Rs 22 crore.

Addressing newspersons at the Bijuli Bhawan here on Thursday, Jorhat Zone general manager of APDCL – having jurisdiction over five Upper Assam districts – Debajyoti Das disclosed that Electric Circle (Jorhat and Majuli districts) presently had about 2.5 lakh consumers and over Rs 20 crore was arrears pending from a section of the consumers, mostly government institutions in Jorhat district.

The Jorhat Zone has jurisdiction over Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

The GM stated that the maximum amount of outstanding dues were owed by the government owned Assam Tea Corporation Limited gardens in Jorhat district which was about Rs 13 crore and had been pending for a long period of time.

Next was the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) which owed arrears to the tune of Rs 2.46 crore, Jorhat Municipal Board (JMB) Rs 21 lakh for street lights, Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Jorhat) had arrears pending of Rs 42 lakh, but last month Rs 15 lakh had been paid out of the said amount, Das disclosed.

The GM was apprehensive that with JMB installing high-mast lights in public places last month the outstanding amount could spiral upwards if not paid in time.

He further said that the Dergaon- based Police Training College (quarters) in Golaghat district had arrears pending of about Rs 1.5 crore, and Jorhat Development Authority, Public Bus Terminus more than Rs Six lakh pending to the APDCL, here.

Das informed that the power scenario in Jorhat district had improved significantly in the past few years and stated that the demand in the summer season was 65 MW and 42 MW during winter respectively, which was being mostly catered to.

“However, due to certain constraints faced in distribution of power supply there remained a minor gap sometimes,” he said.

Das added that work of augmenting the infrastructure of electricity distribution to consumers by replacing the old components in the system and installing more power sub-stations and transformers to reduce transmission losses and better uninterrupted supply were underway in full swing under various Government schemes.

Jorhat Electric Circle CEO Syed Abu Nasim Fakhruddin said that two more power sub-stations were under installation process at Bhogamukh and Gabhoru area of the district. The total number of power sub-stations in Jorhat district will be 30 then.

He informed that there were power cuts across Jorhat town in recent times due to maintenance and replacing of materials, or for relocating of cables due to the ongoing construction of the rail overbridge at Na-Ali.

He said to reduce the inconvenience of the consumers announcements of the timing of power shutdowns in different areas were given in advance through newspapers, mobile phone messages to registered consumers and loudspeakers in public places.

Robert Handique, AGM, Jorhat Electrical Division-I, Mukut Das, AGM, Rural Electrification), Kamala Kanta Pegu, AGM, Teok Electric Division and Bubby Rajkhowa , AGM, HR, were present along with Das during the interaction.

Earlier in the day the principal secretary (power) Niraj Verma reviewed the power scenario of Upper Assam via video-conferencing.