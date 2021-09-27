Jorhat scientist bags Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 26: For the first time in the 60 year history of CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology, (formerly Regional Research Laboratory), Jorhat, Binoy Kumar Saikia, a scientist of the Institute has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award.

Saikia, a doctorate in Chemistry is a senior scientist of the Material Sciences and Technology division and is the group leader of the Coal and Energy section of the division.

Saikia told The Hills Times that the award was based on the work done in the past five years.

He said that he had been able to synthesise a carbon dot, which is a fluorescent nano particle from North eastern coal.

“As the nano particle emits light it can be used in medical science and diagnostics, sensors, etc. The invention is also in consonance with the concept of Atma Nirbhar Bharat as the cost of production is only Rs 50 per ml in comparison to Rs 1000 per ml when imported” Dr Saikia said.

Dr Jatin Kalita, principal scientist and head of RPBD Division said that it was a matter of pride that a NEIST scientist has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award, the highest science and technology award in the country.

“In the North East itself only four people have got this award before him and he is the only one from our institute,” Kalita said adding that Saikia was given the award under the Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary section of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation and will be conferred by the Prime Minister of India. Only scientists below 45 years can apply for the award.

