Jorhat selected for FSSAI’s Eat Right Challenge

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 9: Selected as one among 150 districts in the country by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to participate in the Eat Right Challenge, the Jorhat district has swung into proactive mode to ensure that it meets all food safety and hygiene norms of the regulatory body.

The only other district selected in Assam is Sonitpur.

Briefing news persons here on Tuesday, Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the period of participation was from October 2020 to June 2021, but due to the pandemic crises many things had not been done.

The DC said that samples of food had been collected from hotels, eateries and also the SHG’s and sent to Guwahati for testing.

“If they meet the FSSAI safety and hygiene norms they can register their products like bamboo shoot or wood apple pickles with the FSSAI which would give them more exposure and acceptability outside the state,” she said.

Posters and stickers listing the hygiene aspects and what comprised healthy food had been put up in strategic locations and pasted on public vehicles.

The rural areas would also be covered through awareness and street plays. Children of 25 schools in the district would be enlisted to help in the campaign.

The DC said that tea gardens too would be covered.

From October to December last year, 284 SHG’s had been registered, Hiten Kalita said.

“This is ongoing with samples being sent to the food analyst, State Public Health Laboratory, Guwahati,” he said.

If the food items of hotels, SHG’s or even are found to be substandard, misbranded or unsafe, different actions are initiated. In case of substandard the report is sent to the ADC, Health and penalties imposed and in case of unsafe, the chief judicial magistrate deals with the case.

The SHG’s with less than 12 lakh annual turn-over are allowed to register whereas those above are given licences if they meet all safety regulations.

Jorhat suffers from lack of adequate manpower, with only one food safety officer where there should be two.