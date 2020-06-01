Jorhat youth lynched: Five held, probe ordered 

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 31: Five persons have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the alleged killing of one Debashish Gogoi of Milgaon, Puthinidi of Mariani in Jorhat district.

Debashish Gogoi, a 24-year old youth along with a friend Aditya Das (23 years) of Deberapar Chariali, were allegedly beaten up by workers of Gabroo Purbat Tea Estate under Deberapar police outpost along Assam-Nagaland border on Friday evening.

Debashish succumbed to his injuries at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday evening where he had been brought in an unconscious state from the tea estate. Aditya also reportedly is under treatment at JMCH for his injuries.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that the inquiry would be conducted by additional deputy commissioner Biswajit Phukan.

A senior police official said that the four arrested are Ashok Sawra, Asif Nayak, Sachin Sawra and Radheshyam Kurmi, all workers, and Deepak Chabra (chowkidar) of the tea estate.

As per the FIR lodged by the family of Debashish on Saturday evening, the victim had been grievously assaulted by a mob of workers of the garden for reasons unknown due to which he lost his life.

A senior police official said that as per preliminary investigation of the incident, a group of nine youth on three Scooties and a motorcycle had gone inside the said tea estate reportedly to soak in the ambience if the place which had 28 hillocks and entered into an altercation and then scuffle with the chowkidar for reportedly refusing to open the locks of the gate of the area.

The chowkidar under orders of manager did not allow anyone to visit the said place during lockdown period.

The official said that when the garden manager came to know of the incident he had sent an assistant manager to look into what was happening and after the intervention of the assistant manager the matter was resolved and the youth reportedly agreed to return from the area.

“However, when they were returning two of them, Debashish and Aditya, who were behind the others of the group allegedly hit three persons near the garden factory causing a serious injury to one of them which required hospitalization,” the official said.

The official further said that following the hitting of three persons, a mob of workers gathered at the site and beat up the duo which resulted in Debashish sustaining grievous injuries than Aditya and both were hospitalized.

A source on condition of anonymity said that the youth had allegedly gone there to drink liquor and on their return Aditya, who was riding a scooty with Debashish on the pillion, hit three workers, two women and one man before losing control and both falling down.

When asked whether the youth were drunk, the official said that this had not been established as yet and that anything now in this regard as the post-mortem report which was awaited.

Jorhat deputy commissioner further said that appeals have been made by the district administration to all concerned to maintain peace and harmony.

Tension was simmering for quite some time with the father telling newspersons that he had gone to the spot with his daughter when he was informed that his son had met with an accident had taken place, and that they were not allowed to get down from their car and save Debashish who was being brutally beaten up by the mob in front of their eyes. He also demanded justice for his son.