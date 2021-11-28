Jorhat’s College of Community Science gets digital studio

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 27: A digital studio in the department of Extension Education and Communication Management, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat was inaugurated by AAU registrar Tapan Kumar Gohain on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohain who was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony spoke about the importance of digital studios.

He observed that a digital studio would fetch huge revenue not only from students’ products but also by organising paid training programmes for unemployed youth and women for entrepreneurship development.

The guest of honour of the ceremony Dr Ruplekha Borah, dean, College of Community Science, in her address, elaborately explained that a digital studio with proper planning, production and marketing with higher level of professionalism will attract many customers.

Dr Daisy Hazarika, professor & head of the department explained thoroughly in her welcome address about the history and status of Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) over the years and bringing newness with different customised products.

“The university has placed orders for souvenir items in bulk twice to the ELP students of the department dealing with ‘Multimedia Production and Digital Advertising’,” she said.

Dr Juliana Sarmah, professor of the same department extended her vote of thanks to all the guests present.

Earlier, Dr Sayanika Borah, assistant professor of the department anchored the function.