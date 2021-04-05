Journalist Arup Kalita remembered

HT Correspondent

Margherita, April 4: The Digboi Press Club with the cooperation from local organisations of Digboi on Sunday organised Smriti Charan programme of journalist late Arup Kalita.

Kalita was the assistant secretary of Digboi Press Club who died on March 17 due to Kidney failure. Manoranjan Das general secretary of Digboi Press Club hosted the programme which begins with paying tribute to the portrait of journalist Arup Kalita where Junmoni Kalita wife of deceased journalist Arup Kalita also paid rich tribute.

A mass prayer was held along with Tinsukia District Journalists Association, Margherita Journalist Association, Tinsukia Press Club, Doomdooma Press Club, AASU, AAGSU, AJYCP, KMSS, SMSS, Balijan Borjan Xakha Xahitya Xabha and Udayanchal KabyaGushti paid rich tribute to Journalist Arup Kalita.

A Souvenir Title “Arup Huarnot” was also inaugurated. Tinsukia District Journalist Association president Anuj Kalita, general secretary Rana Jyoti Neog, Digboi Press Club president Raju Hazarika, general secretary Manoranjan Das, assistant secretary Ramoni Buragohain, journalist Hira Phukan among others handed over a cheque of Rs 75,000 to wife and son of deceased journalist Arup Kalita.