Journalist Mozahedul Haque passes away

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 21: City-based senior journalist and former executive editor of Asomiya Khobor, Mozahedul Haque has breathed his last at Dispur Hospital here on Thursday morning.

He was 50. He leaves behind his wife, son along with a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Hailed from Dhubri, Haque completed his education from BN Collage and Gauhati University. A resident of Kahilipara Journalist Colony, the soft-spoken journalist joined Sandhya Batori and later worked for Natun Dainik and Asomiya Khabar.

He also contributed a series of political satires to different newspapers.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of Haque and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. The chief minister also prayed the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

State industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also condoled the demise of journalist Haque and said, ‘The contributions of Muzahidul Haque in upholding journalistic ethics and his deep insight into reporting stories with a human touch will be ever remembered.’

While condoling the death, Guwahati press Club (GPC) president Manoj Kumar Nath and general secretary Sanjoy Ray said Haque’s demise is a great loss for the state’s journalists.

Press club of Assam also condoled the death.

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expresses its profound grief at the untimely demise of Haque and said, “With him, we have lost four journalists to ailments in Assam during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.”