Journalists are frontline corona warriors: Himanta

Covid vaccination drive for 18-44 group scribes launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Stating that journalists are also frontline corona warriors, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state government would symbolically launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Guwahati Press Club for the 18-44 category from Wednesday.

“We have planned to symbolically launch the vaccination for 18-44 category at Guwahati Press Club for the journalists on Wednesday. The drive will start in full swing from May 7,” Sarma said.

The decision comes after the Guwahati Press Club sent an SOS to Sarma seeking vaccination for journalists younger than 45.

The GPC said that journalists of all age groups should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The state has lost many senior journalists like Kalyan Baruah, Nilakshi Bhattacharya, Aiyushman Dutta during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister informed that the state has received a fresh batch of 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Sarma said the fresh batch will give a boost to the vaccination drive in the state.

The state has provided 3 metric tonnes oxygen to Manipur in view of shortage of oxygen in the neighbouring state, he added.