JP Nadda to announce new alliance pact among BJP, AGP, UPPL

BJP to release first list of candidates today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to finalise the first list of candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming assembly elections in the state on Friday, party sources here said.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will announce the alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) for the upcoming elections.

“Our national president JP Nadda will announce an alliance with AGP and UPPL for the Assam elections tomorrow,” Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass told reporters after attending the meeting at Nadda’s residence on Wednesday.

Dass also informed that the names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections have been finalised.

It will be announced after approval from the BJP Parliamentary Board on Friday.

A delegation of AGP, UPPL and BJP leaders including BTC chief Pramod Boro met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda at Amit Shah’s residence on Wednesday evening.

Even as the party leaders are tight-lipped, sources hinted that the saffron party has finalised the list of probable candidates of BJP and AGP for the forthcoming poll.

According to the list of the candidates, Taranga Gogoi (BJP) will contest from Naharkatia, Ponakon Barua (AGP) from Chabua, Diganta Kalita (BJP) from Kamalpur, Jayanta Khaund (AGP) from Naoboicha, Jitu Goswami/Rajen Gohain (BJP) from Barhampur, Paramananda Rajbongshi (AGP) from Sipajhar,

Manab Deka (BJP) from Lakhimpur, Bhaben Bharali (AGP) from Dergaon, Hitendranath Goswami (BJP) from Jorhat, Pradip Hazarika (AGP) from Amguri, Mayur Borgohain (BJP) from Nazira, Jogen Mohon (BJP) from Mahmora, Kushal Duwori (BJP) from Thaora, Naba Kumar Doley (BJP) from Dhakuakhana, Bhuban Pegu (BJP) from Jonai, Chakradhar Gogoi (BJP) from Moran, Teros Goala (BJP) from Duliajan, Bimal Bora (BJP) from Tingkhong, Sanjay Kishan (BJP) from Tinsukia, Suren Phukan (BJP) from Digboi, Bhaskar Sharma (BJP) from Margherita, Mrinal Saikia (BJP) from Khumtai, Balin Chetia (BJP) from Sadia and finally Ashok Singhal (BJP) is likely to contest from Dekhiajuli.

The seats like Tezpur and Sarupathar are bone of contention for both the BJP and the AGP, sources said.

In addition to this, the BJP is likely to leave 12 seats of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to UPPL.