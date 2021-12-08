Jr Medics Boycott OPD, Elective OT

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 7: Along with rest of the medical colleges in Assam, junior doctors of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital intensified their stir against the government by boycotting Academics, and OPD, Elective OT and Ward services on Tuesday.

This is for the second time in the past 10 days that junior doctors have abstained from OPD (Out Patient Department) service work and staged a sit-in stir at the institute premises but got no response from the government

Dr Yashwant Kumar Choudhary, president, Junior Doctors Association, JMCH said that the protest was carried out as per the call given by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) against inordinate delay of NEET PG counseling and recruitment.

He said that this had resulted in ‘immense pressure’ on the existing junior doctors due to acute shortage of doctors in all hospitals and given the pandemic and the new Covid-19 variant this would be disastrous for the health sector.

The junior doctor stated that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the junior doctors were physically and mentally overburdened.

The doctor said that usually the said examination was held in January every year, but this time the exam was first announced in May and then held in September.

“Normally the counseling is organised within a month of declaration of the results, but this time it is yet to be conducted”, he said, adding that it was likely to be held after a Supreme Court hearing on the matter scheduled for January 6, 2022.

Junior resident doctors of medical colleges in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Biswanath and Gauhati have joined the stir and from Wednesday other states like Gujarat will also join in, Dr Choudhary said.