JSF holds two-day core committee meeting in Saziyabad

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Union Minister Giriraj Singh hailed JSF Northeast Chapter’s workers for their efforts in keeping up the fight against the rising population in Assam and Northeast. He hailed the JSF Northeast Chapter’s workers for their efforts in keeping up the fight against the rising population and appealed upon its members of the other states to come out with a similar action plan.

A core-committee meeting was held at Swami Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Saziyabad in the presence of Union Minister, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, RSS leader Surjya Prakash, JSF National President Anil Chaudhary among others on Sunday.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar also praised workers of the JSF Northeast Chapter in the meeting and spoke about the recent blood donation camp conducted by JSF in Assam on the occasion of Lachit Divas. “Such kind of initiatives should be taken up by the people of other parts of the nation on a very special day, similar to Lachit Divas in Assam,” said Kumar in the meeting.

On the other hand, JSF’s National IT Cell Head, Himangshu Goyal through a presentation showcased the importance of using various social media tools in organising mass campaigns on population control law. He also highlighted several instances showcasing the social media handling by the workers of the Northeast chapter in promoting various JSF’s activities.

JSF national president Anil Chaudhary and National convener for JSF Mamta Sehgal highlighted the key issues of the state of Assam in the meeting and urged upon the citizens of the nation to follow the foot-steps of Northeast in fighting against the population explosion. Dr Subhajit Choudhury, organisation secretary for JSF NE also highlighted the upcoming action plan for JSF Assam Prant. He said, “JSF NE planned to make Jana Andolan for the awareness of Population Explosion. As per the plan, Assam Prant has initiated a mass signature campaign programme. All the district coordinators were assigned to collect signatures on specified format.”

Recently, there are reports stating that BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah also came forward to support this initiative. “Though JSF has no relation vis-a-vis link with him. But it is praiseworthy to mention that due to the positive step towards development of the Nation by JSF, Mr Bora has decided on his own to support JSF. It has importance on its own,” Lalji Sonari said.