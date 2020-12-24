JSF NE conducts 3-day workshop on ‘Social Media’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation (JSF) Northeast Chapter successfully completed its first session of the three-day workshop on ‘Social Media’ with the National Team JSF via ‘Zoom App’ on Thursday.

The first day of the workshop began with the welcome speech by Dr Subhajit Choudhury, organising secretary, NE Chapter on the topic of social media. He had also mentioned about Information Fatigue Syndrome and stated further that proper social media management can help to avoid IFS.

The workshop was inaugurated by senior journalist of Pratidin Times and renowned author, Mrinal Talukdar. Addressing the members of both the JSF national and state team, Talukdar expressed his sincere gratitude towards the entire team and shared his experiences on social media activities and their impact on society nowadays. He claimed that the upsurge in population in the country is a national challenge and therefore, a strict population control law should be enacted in the country as soon as possible.

Besides, Sachin Tyagi, National Co-Head of social media on Facebook for JSF spoke about the upsurge in fake posts and misleading facts that are getting viral these days on social media platforms and also shared many examples on the topic during the 2-hour long session.

He added, “Don’t fall victim to any unwanted and mischievous Facebook posts until and unless you verify the same on the related topic or issue it is targeting too”.

Meanwhile, JSF NE Chairman Sailendra Pandey spoke about the details of all the programs and events conducted under the aegis of JSF NE so far and held an interactive session between the guest speakers and members of JSF NE during the workshop on the topic ‘Social Media’. He urged the members from the entire Northeast to participate in the final two-day workshop on social media via Zoom App.