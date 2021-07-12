JSF webinar on role of women in society to control population explosion 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation Uttar Purba Khetra conducted a webinar on “Role of Women in the Society to Control Population Explosion in Assam” on the eve of World Population Day on July 10. The webinar was inaugurated by Dr. Ankita Dutta, prominent researcher on Population Studies, New Delhi, who in her inaugural speech, narrated how women are discharging a key role in managing the society. In continuation she mentioned categorically that Bharatiya value system with morality and spiritualism to be inculcated in women, from them only, spiritualism shall spread in society which is lacking the influence of westernised materialistic concept of life.

Sunita Changkakati, elaborately stated that the child marriage should be stopped which is found in almost all the communities including indigenous communities. She has also mentioned that the growth of Madrassa education in minority char areas in Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon is a great matter of concern for girl children where no education is being imparted for being self-dependent and self-reliant.

Manjira Deka, women coordinator, JSF Assam narrated that healthy and cultured mothers can produce healthy and cultured children. Anamika Acharjee from Hailakan di narrated how women are the ultimate source of energy in the society. Sailendra Pandey, chairman of Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation Uttar Purba Bharat urged all the participants to actively participate in this movement to bring strict population control on urgent basis to protect the interest of the indigenous people of Assam. He also urged everyone to sign an online petition available through its web page jsfnortheastindia.org.