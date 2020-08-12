Judges’ Field to relive I-Day celebration after 2008

Celebration to be low key with no participation of students, sans cultural show

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: After almost a decade, the historic Judges field will host the Independence Day celebration this weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Kamrup Metro district administration has decided to shift the venue of celebration from Veterinary College Playground at Khanapara as an 800-bedded COVID-19 Hospital has been set up there for treatment of asymptomatic corona patients.

Since Independence, the Independence day and Republic Day have been celebrated at Judges’ field. In 2008, the state government had decided to reserve the Judges’ Field only for sporting activities.

Along with, I-Day and R-day, the holding of several annual events, including Guwahati Book Fair, North East Book Fair, National Handloom and Textile Fair and several other events have been put an end in this historic field.

In 2008, the district administration organised the Independence Day for the first time at Latasil Playground. Eventually the administration shifted celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day to the playground of College of Veterinary Science at Khanapara from 2009.

“Since the playground of College of Veterinary Science at Khanapara has been converted into a COVID Care Centre, we have decided to organize the Independence Day function at Judges’ Field,” an official statement of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration said here.

The statement said that preparation for the I-Day celebration has begun in full swing. However, the celebration will be held in a very low key manner this year due to the restrictions on the social gathering.

This time there will be no participation of school and college students, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts & Guides in the ceremonial march past. In a bid to avoid public gathering, restrictions have been also imposed on lunch, high-tea or any similar programme as a part of the celebration or as a separate event.

In view of COVID -19 pandemic, large congregation in the ceremony is to be avoided. Invitation for the celebration shall be limited keeping in mind the health protocols issued in relation to the prevalence of COVID-19. The invitation shall not exceed one-third of the seating capacity of the venue.

“Assam Police and other para-military forces have been rehearsing the march-past parades. All necessary COVID 19 protocols were also been followed. Everyone participating in the function needs to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The entire pandal has been sanitized,” the statement said.

All the entry points of the Judges field have been equipped with thermal scanning facility along with hand washbasins and sanitizers for all. No cultural function has been scheduled this year during the I-Day celebration.