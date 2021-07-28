Jumbo kills man in Golaghat forest range 

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, July 27: A person was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Morongi tea estate outside the reserve forest under the Bokial beat of the Golaghat range on Sunday. Forest authorities informed that around 5.30 pm, Pachkal Mura, a man aged about 45 was attacked by a wild tusker in Morongi tea garden outside the reserve forest under Bokial beat of Golaghat range. As per reports, a herd of elephants was passing by when it was confronted by a group of labourers and passers-by on the National Highway. The tea garden workers allegedly teased the wild elephants while they were crossing the road. As a result, one of the elephants got agitated and chased down the crowd.

In a video shared by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan that has gone viral, it appeared that the workers teased the elephants who were calmly crossing the road. One can even hear the bikers honking in the background. Some people appeared to be provoking the herd. A man in a purple t-shirt started waving a yellow bag-like thing that seemed to have provoked the elephant. Subsequently, one of the elephants got irked and chased the crowd. While trying to run away from the elephant, Pascal fell and was trampled upon. He was rushed to SKK Civil Hospital at Golaghat. However, the person succumbed to his injuries around 9.30 pm.

“All formalities have been completed, including post mortem. A formal report will be sent to the higher authorities soon,” said a forest official.