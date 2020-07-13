Juria mass gathering: Police grills Pradyut Bordoloi

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 12: Congress MP from Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi on Sunday was grilled by a team of police for his presence in the mass gathering on the occasion of janaja of Muslim religious leader Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti at Dagaon playground under Juria police station in Nagaon district.

More than 10,000 people gathered on July 2 at the Dagaon playground flouting all COVID-19 restrictions for the janaja of Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti, who was the vice-president of All India Jamiat Ulema. He was father of Dhing MLA Aminul Islam.

The police have already registered two cases for flouting COVID-19 protocols. 22 people have been picked up for interrogation in connection with the unauthorised gathering.

ADG (law&order) GP Singh has also visited the spot to take the stock of the situation in the last week.

Bordoloi, who has been under self-quarantine since the day of the incident, was grilled by a team of officers of Juria police station for around 30 minutes.

Later he was allowed to go.

The MP has arrived at the police station in the morning hours to record his statement. He admitted that he visited and paid tribute to the departed soul at Juria playground during mass gathering.

According to the report, Bordoloi took decision to be self quarantined for 14 days at his residence and cancelled all public programme during these days.