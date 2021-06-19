Jury Sharma Bordoloi quits Cong, calls the party communal

Twin blow for Congress in one day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: After four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned from Congress, Guwahati City Congress Committee president Jury Sharma Bordoloi also resigned from the party on Friday.

Along with Bordoloi, some other leaders of Guwahati Congress also quit the party.

Bordoloi’s resignation has been seen as a major setback to the Congress as she was one of the highly-educated, well informed new generation leaders of the party.

She attained her Ph.D. degree from Jodhpur National University in 2015.

She fought the 20a16 assembly election on a Congress ticket from Gauhati West and was defeated by Ramendra Narayan Kalita of AGP.

Addressing a press meet here, Bordoloi alleged Congress has lost its secular character and has turned into a communal party.

“Gopinath Bordoloi saved Assam from grouping so that it didn’t become a part of Bangladesh. Congress has vanquished the ideals of Gopinath Bordoloi of saving Maa Kamakhya Devalaya from Bangladesh. It has joined hands with AIUDF,” Bordoloi said.

She said Congress high command didn’t pay heed to their Opposition against the alliance with AIUDF.

Bordoloi also claimed many leaders and members of the party are not accepting the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“It is a wrong decision to project Rahul Gandhi as the leader again and again,” she said.