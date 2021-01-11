Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia assumes charge as the chief justice of Gauhati High Court

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was sworn in as the chief justice of Gauhati High Court here on Sunday.

Chief Justice (Acting) of Gauhati High Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh administered him the oath of office at a solemn function in presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by minister of law and justice, GDD Siddhartha Bhattacharya, legal advisor to the chief minister Shantanu Bharali, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from legal fraternity, chief secretary Jishnu Barua, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior officials of the state government.