KA admin gears up for corona vaccination

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 19: Vaccination for Covid-19 will begin in Karbi Anglong from next year said Karbi Anglong District Task Force for Covid-19 member and joint director of health services Dr Kareng Rongpipi said here on Saturday.

Dr Rongpipi informed that the first phase for the vaccine will be given to the frontline warriors like health workers, Anganwadi workers (ICDS) and police personnel as well as those who are above 50 years of age.

The registration process for Covid-19 vaccine is in progress in Karbi Anglong, he said.

The first meeting of Karbi Anglong District Task Force for Covid-19 was held in the conference hall of DC office here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by DC Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha. Major line departments and representatives of WHO, UNICEF and UNDP were also present in the meeting.

UNDP representative Dr N Sarma briefed the present situation on Covid-19 in the country and in the state. He also elaborated the Centre’s instructions for Line departments and its role during Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

In the meeting for battling the pandemic a brief discussion on the planning, preparation, and the coverage of school students and the general public in the 2nd and 3rd phase of vaccination was held which will start from January 2021.