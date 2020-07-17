KA admin told to take steps for protection of KNP fauna  

Sonowal visits flood-hit Kaziranga National Park, takes stock of situation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: After a visit to the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday directed the district administration of Karbi Anglong to take all necessary measures to ensure protection and safe return of the animals which crossed over to the hills due to the floods, to the park once flood water recedes.

Many animals crossed over to the hills of Karbi Anglong district during the second wave of flood, which inundated 95 per cent areas of the national park.

Sonowal visited the submerged areas of Kaziranga National Park through a speed motor boat via Mora Difalu River under Bagori Range of the Park and took stock of condition of the animals and measures taken by the park authority to ensure their protection.

During his one and half hour boat ride at the flood hit areas of the park, the chief minister witnessed the animals that are taking shelter at the highlands constructed by the state government at the park. He also went to the flood-affected forest camps at Gorakati, Mora Difalu and Mur Phuloni and interacted with the forest guards who are carrying out strict surveillance of the park braving all odds to ensure protection of the marooned animals.

While interacting with media persons during the visit, the chief minister said that the state government built the highlands at Kaziranga National Park to ensure protection of wildlife during flood. He said that the purpose of the highlands has been successful as large numbers of animals have taken shelter there to protect themselves from flood water.

The chief minister also thanked the people living in the adjoining areas of the national park for their help to the forest department in ensuring protection of the animals. He also lauded the role of the districts administration of Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Biswanath for their proactive measures for protection of animals.

Moreover, the chief minister said that the state has experienced third wave of flood that has affected 28 districts destroying vast tract of agricultural land and damaging private and public properties.

The chief minister said that the state is simultaneously fighting COVID-19 and flood and erosion and exuded confidence to win over the crisis with cooperation of the people.

The chief minister also said that the state government has made all out efforts to provide relief to the flood affected families. He said that social distancing norms have been followed at the flood relief camps and the inmates were provided masks. Besides, medical check-up of the inmates were also carried out and fodder has been provided to all flood affected domestic animals.

Noteworthy that prior to visiting flood hit Kaziranga National Park, Sonowal visited a flood relief camp at Rising Sun English School at Kohora. Altogether 251 inmates are taking shelter there. The chief minister also handed over ex-gratia cheques amounting to Rs. four lakhs each to the next of kin of Babu Kheria and Sarbeswar Doley under Bokakhat Sub-Division who died due to drowning during flood.

Sonowal also visited the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Barjuri near Kaziranga National Park and took stock of measures taken for animals and facilities available at the centre.

Agriculture minister Atul Bora, water resources minister Keshav Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and MLA Rituparna Baruah also accompanied the chief minister during his visit to the park.