KA TET body seeks recruitment of qualified teachers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 19: All Karbi Anglong TET 2019 Association has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay of recruitment by the Recruitment Board of TET Teachers under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

In a press conference convened by the association at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong office here on Saturday last the association vice president, Augustine Kathar said, “We want to know from KAAC authority as to what difficulty they are facing and why job opportunities could not be given to TET qualified teachers.”

Kathar said as per advertisement No. KAAC/DPEO/Esstt.-Adv./2020-21/34/0248 Dated: 03/11/2020 almost all the TET qualified teachers have applied and the screening/ interview for the same have already been done which was held from November 9 to 18, 2020.

He also said the verification of documents and all the processes for recruitment has already been completed in the month of November 2020. On May 28, 2021, the merit list for assistant teachers in Lower Primary was out.

In spite of the assurance given by the chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang on several occasions that an appointment will be given by September but till now no appointment is made, Kathar stated.

Kathar also stated that even during the Covid-19 pandemic the Assam government has already distributed appointment letters in other districts, but in Karbi Anglong there are no such appointments. The TET qualified candidates have already waited for two years.

“The association has demanded that the KAAC authority should give appointments by the third week of September failing which an agitation will be launched,” Kathar said.