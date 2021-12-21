KAAC Carries Out Eviction Drive Close to Nagaland Border

214 Houses With 4,650 People Evicted: CEM

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 20: An eviction drive was carried out by the Land & Revenue Department, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) at Dudu Colony of Block-3, Lahorijan close to Nagaland border inside Karbi Anglong on Monday. The Government land under KAAC has been occupied by illegal settlers.

The area is 210 bighas between Lahorijan Tea Estate and Langrijan River of Nagaland border. There are a total of 214 families with a population of 4,650.

For smooth conduct of the eviction drive the district administration, law and order authority and paramilitary forces assisted in the operation. The staff of the Forest Department, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Health Departments were also involved.

To avoid any traffic disturbances during the eviction drive of the Dimapur district administration, the Nagaland police closed the border gate at Khatkhati on NH-39. The Assam police also stopped traffic on their side.

During the 6-hour operation which started at 8 am in the morning, the eviction teams with the help of earthmovers pulled down temporary structures and concrete buildings.

One of the illegal settlers said ‘taxes’ were collected by Nagas from Dimapur. There is an electricity connection and one madrasa inside the colony.

Some residents claimed to have land pattas and a stay order from the court so some houses were spared from the eviction. One Firosh Khan showed the eviction team a xerox copy claiming to be of a land patta of his six bigha plot.

Chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang in a press conference held on Monday evening at his official residence here, said that for several years the illegal migrants have been settling in Dudu colony without possessing any land patta. After discussion with the DC and the law and order authority, the eviction drive was taken up.

CEM said, “The colony is occupied by illegal migrants through fake documents. The Land and Revenue Department and KAAC authority have seen the land documents and found that no one possesses land pattas issued by the Land and Revenue Department under KAAC.”

He further said, “As the land belongs to KAAC and has given prior notice to the settlers. After the notice, around 40 families have vacated while some remained. The KAAC assisted by law and order authority today have evicted 214 houses. Total population is 4,650.”

The CEM informed that the remaining houses left will also be evicted within a short time.

Earlier in the morning the SP, Karbi Anglong, Pushpraj Singh said 11 earthmovers were being used to dismantle the structures at the eviction drive. Precautionary steps are taken during the eviction drive so that no untoward incident occurred..