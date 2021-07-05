KAAC CEM distributes betel nut saplings among villagers 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 4: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Sunday distributed betel nut saplings in a function of the agriculture department, Karbi Anglong to villagers of 12 villages of 1 Disama and 2 Bithiphang under Lumbajong Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

A total of 338 families received the betel nut saplings. Each family received 100 betel nut saplings for plantation. While distributing the betel nut saplings the CEM said by taking up horticulture one can generate good income.

“In Bithung, West Karbi Anglong families with two or three bighas with betel nuts are getting Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year. If the area is bigger it can generate up to Rs. 20 lakh. While cultivating betel nuts other crops like lemon and betel leaves can be cultivated as well. We are providing you with 100 saplings. If you cultivate properly then next year, we will be providing you with 200 saplings. Within seven years you can start harvesting,” the CEM said.

CEM also asked villagers to start pisciculture as a potential income generation factor.

“You can start digging fish ponds for fish farming. KAAC will dig the ponds and provide fish seeds free of cost,” he added.