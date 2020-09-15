KAAC CEM releases book on political history of KA

HT Correspondent

DIPHU, Sept 14: Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang released the second edition of ‘Karbi Anglongor Rajnotik Itihas’ – The political history of Karbi Anglong.

The book, published by District Information and Public Relations department, KAAC is written in Assamese.

It is authored by editor of Solangdo, an Assamese daily, Borsing Rongphar at Rangsina Bhawan, Lorulangso on Monday.

While releasing the book, CEM said, “To encourage writers KAAC will provide the necessary assistance. I know Pobitra Borah has been writing articles and his new book will be released by next month. All the expenses will be borne by the KAAC. Persons like Dharamsing Teron have been collecting short stories, folklore and folk songs and published in his books. Noted writer Padmashree Rongbong Terang, Pabirta Borah and others have written several books. Books written by them are assets to Karbi Anglong.”

“The upcoming generations will get to learn about the past history, art and culture of our place through the books written by them. If you are ready with our articles, stories or poems, but cannot release them due to financial constraints then just let me know. We will support you, the required amount needed will be deposited in your account,” the CEM added.