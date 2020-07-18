KAAC clerk arrested for raping minor

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 17: A junior assistant of Legislative Branch of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly raping a minor girl, who has been staying at his house as a domestic help.

A team of Diphu police arrested the junior assistant Tarasing Rongpi from his house at Council Colony.

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR with Diphu police station and a case No. 131/2020 was registered under section 376 of IPC read with section 6 of POCSO Act, an official source said.

The victim’s father took the help of Childline, Karbi Anglong. Childline, Karbi Anglong co-ordinator Bulu Terang informed that the father who visited his office, informed them that his daughter has been repeatedly sexually assaulted for the last one year by a person working in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Legislative Branch.

Terang said he advised the father to approach the police since it is related to sexual assault.

The victim was kept at the accuser’s home by the father so that his daughter can get education in exchange for working in his residence as a domestic help.

The father said since his village is in a remote place he has to bring his daughter to Diphu for schooling. It is the second case of crime against women in Diphu.

On Tuesday, a senior doctor of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr. SK Das was arrested on the charge of molesting a young woman.