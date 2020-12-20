KAAC EM inaugurates bridge over Karuna river

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Dec 20: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) Amar Sing Tisso inaugurated a timber bridge on Karuna River near Langbungdingpi under Singhason MAC constituency on Sunday. Tisso while inaugurating the bridge, criticised the Congress and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) for Singhason’s under development over the years.

“The Congress and ASDC did not work to develop Singhason during their rule. The BJP government has now brought all round development in the district,” Tisso said.

Notably, the 1.5km bridge was constructed with a cost of INR70 lakhs. On the occasion, KAAC secretary Nirola Phangchopi; joint secretary H Milick; executive engineer, Bakalia PWD Division, Rajen Engleng; VDC chairman Kensing Bey were also present among others.

Later, EM Tisso also inaugurated open stage at Langbungdingpi, Rongker Shed, boundary wall of Langbungdingpi LP school, one RCC ring well at Rongker site of Benglangso and another RCC ring well near Langbungdingpi open stage. Following the inaugural ceremonies EM Tisso also attended a mass joining programme of BJP at Langbungdingpi. During his speech, he informed that land pattas to the beneficiaries of the region would be distributed very soon.