KAAC Faces Stir For Poll Rules

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 28: The 24+ social organisations after a period of brief silence are back again to pressurise the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to have its own rules for the conduct of the election.

The 24+ social organisations along with Karbi Rong Asar Amei (KRAA)- Karbi traditional village heads, one of the constituent members in the 24+ social organisations, demonstrated in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park demanding on KAAC to prepare its own rules.

The organisations opposed the KAAC proposal for en-cadrement of Grade-I & II officers of KAAC; rejection of Clause 2.3 of MoS agreement by the six-armed organisations with state and Central government, 10 seats open for all category in the proposed 44 elected seats as mentioned in the agreement and to constitute Traditional Village Development Council (TVDC) in all scheduled tribe areas in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Participating in the demonstration, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Khorsing Teron said the founding leader like late Semson Sing Ingti has struggled to re-organise the Karbis scattered in Assam for a separate district. The present KAAC was constituted with the struggle of late Ingti and others under Karbi Adorbar. But now, KAAC is losing its powers. One after another the powers have been surrendered to the state government. He said the 24+ organisations including KRAA will stick to its demand.

One of the convenors of 24+ organisations, Litsong Rongphar said the 24+ organisations are working not for self-benefit, but for the safeguard of political rights and privilege of the Scheduled Tribes communities.

Rongphar said, “45 months have already passed since the Gauhati High Court directed the KAAC to frame its rules, but is not doing so. KAAC has surrendered its ability to frame rules. We all need to rise up for the last one fight for the protection of the rights of indigenous people by pressuring KAAC to frame rules.”

In a memorandum submitted to Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi through DC, Karbi Anglong, said the 24+ organisations have filed a PIL No. 9/2017 in Gauhati High Court for framing of rules by KAAC under Paragraph 2 (&) of the Sixth Schedule to the constitution of India. The high court has directed KAAC to frame its own rules for conducting elections in the exercise of its powers under paragraph 2 (7) of the Sixth Schedule to the constitution from July 13, 2018, but even after the lapse of 42 months, the KAAC authority has failed to frame rules.

It also mentioned that empowering the State Election Commission to conduct KAAC elections is unconstitutional. The 24+ organisation has filed a PIL No. 15/2022 questioning whether superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and conduct of KAAC elections can be vested upon the State Election Commission under the Sixth Schedule areas.

Through their memorandum, the 24+ organisations have urged the Governor to exercise his constitutional power for restoration of autonomy of KAAC by framing rules.