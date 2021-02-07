KAAC initiative for revival of age-old CTM Club

CEM directs contractor to complete work on time

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 7: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Sunday visited Lorulangso and inspected the site for renovation and expansion of Chandrasing Teron Memorial Club (CTM Club).

Ronghang was accompanied by EM Amarsing Tisso, MAC Dorsing Ronghang, Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) chairman Rah kro, KAAC secretary Si-im Taro and DMB executive engineer Nipu Charan Dutta.

Chandrasing Teron was the former CEM, erstwhile Karbi Anglong District Council. The people of Lorulangso had formed a club – Chandrasing Teron Memorial Club (CTM Club) in his name. The club has attained more than 50 years. Through this club various sports and cultural activities are being organised.

The town and country planning department has taken up for renovation and expansion of the Club with an estimated amount of Rs.4 crore under City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF).

During his visit, the CEM asked the contractor to complete the work within a year. The work should be in good quality, he said.

KAAC secretary Taro said the CTM Club is an old club more than 50 years. It was formed in honour of former CEM Chandrasing Teron. The Club has lots of activities and success.

It has participated in various football tournaments and became champions. State football player late Victor Sangma and his brother Benson Sangma were product of this Club. Art and culture activities were also taken up as the Club use to participate in Karbi Youth Festival. One of the surviving activities of the Club is the Hacha kekan which is still organised, he said.

But sadly the Club has now ceased to exist from its activities. The Club land has been encroached and the office building itself looks old. There is a scheme by Town and Country Planning for revival of heritage building and with an amount of Rs.4 crores through CIDF the CEM has decided to renovate and expand the CTM Club, Taro said.

With Rs. 4 crore the building will have a conference hall, dormitory, banquet hall and sitting rooms, Taro added.